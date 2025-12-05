Bitcoin Below $92,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Weaken Ahead Of Inflation Data

Bitcoin remains above $90,000 despite continuing market weakness, with liquidations of $289.05 million over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin ETFs saw $194.6 million in net outflows on Thursday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $41.6 million in net outflows.
Bitcoin Trading Sideways
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that roughly 300,648 BTC were accumulated around $84,400, marking it as a major support area now being defended.
Michael van de Poppe noted Bitcoin is still stuck in the same price band with little directional conviction.
A breakdown from here could send BTC back toward $85,000 for a potential double-bottom, but structurally the correction appears to be stabilizing.
If $91,500 holds, he expects an attempt at $100,000 in the coming week.
For Ethereum, Martinez sees $4,800 as the must-reclaim level. Only a decisive flip of that zone paves the way toward $6,800 and $8,800.
Santiment data shows XRP down 31% in two months and facing the most uncertainty since October.
Historically, similar fear spikes preceded sharp rebounds, the Nov. 21 panic was followed by a +22% rally in three days, hinting another sentiment-driven opportunity might be forming.
The meme-coin sector slumped 4.5% in the past 24 hours in line with broader market weakness.
Martinez also flagged $0.20 as Dogecoin's key resistance, where roughly 11.7 billion DOGE cluster.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.