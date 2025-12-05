Bitcoin Below $92,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Weaken Ahead Of Inflation Data

Bitcoin remains above $90,000 despite continuing market weakness, with liquidations of $289.05 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $194.6 million in net outflows on Thursday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $41.6 million in net outflows.

Bitcoin Trading Sideways

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that roughly 300,648 BTC were accumulated around $84,400, marking it as a major support area now being defended.

Michael van de Poppe noted Bitcoin is still stuck in the same price band with little directional conviction.

A breakdown from here could send BTC back toward $85,000 for a potential double-bottom, but structurally the correction appears to be stabilizing.

If $91,500 holds, he expects an attempt at $100,000 in the coming week.

For Ethereum, Martinez sees $4,800 as the must-reclaim level. Only a decisive flip of that zone paves the way toward $6,800 and $8,800.

Santiment data shows XRP down 31% in two months and facing the most uncertainty since October.

Historically, similar fear spikes preceded sharp rebounds, the Nov. 21 panic was followed by a +22% rally in three days, hinting another sentiment-driven opportunity might be forming.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $91,420.19 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,142.30 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $137.77 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.06

The meme-coin sector slumped 4.5% in the past 24 hours in line with broader market weakness.

Martinez also flagged $0.20 as Dogecoin's key resistance, where roughly 11.7 billion DOGE cluster.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1449 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8460

