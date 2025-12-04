Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Fail To Sustain Rally: Analyst Says BTC 'Struggling A Bit' At Key Resistance, But It Could 'Fly' If It Breaks Through

Leading cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday, even as key stock barometers rose, amid heightened expectations of interest rate cuts.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -1.04% $92,460.85 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

-1.77% $3,156.33 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -4.30% $2.10 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) -4.40% $139.58 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -2.75% $0.1480

Crypto Rebound Loses Momentum

Bitcoin rebound lost steam as the apex cryptocurrency consolidated in the $91,000-$92,000 range. Trading volume fell 19% over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum attempted to break $3,220 but faced sharp rejection, tumbling to $3,070. The second-largest cryptocurrency regained some ground overnight.

Shares of cryptocurrency-linked stocks such as Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) closed down 1.26% and 1.04%, respectively, during the regular trading session.

Cryptocurrency liquidations reached $266 million over the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with long liquidations amounting to nearly $80 million.

That said, over $440 million in Bitcoin short positions risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency reclaimed $95,000.

Bitcoin's open interest fell 0.48% in the last 24 hours, roughly matching the dip in spot price.

Alice Liu, Head of Research at CoinMarketCap, on Tuesday said that crypto has entered a phase of high fear and high volatility, and warned that Bitcoin’s next true expansion cycle may not arrive until 2026.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET) SpaceN (SN ) +78.08% $4.10 Decred (DCR)

+22.20% $0.6065 Zcash (ZEC ) +10.87% $387.69





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.14 trillion, following a decrease of 0.92% in the last 24 hours.

S&P 500 Extends Rally

Major stock indexes extended their gains on Thursday. The S&P 500 gained 0.11% to close at 6,857.12. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.22% to settle at 23,505.14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the outlier, dropping 31.96 points, or 0.07%, to end at 47,850.94.

The drop in private payrolls for November suggested a cooling labor market, leading investors to increasingly bet on a more dovish stance on monetary policy.

The CME FedWatch tool now shows an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point cut next week.

Why This Bitcoin Resistance Level Is Important

Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe identified $3,100-$3,150 as a key resistance level for Ethereum, expressing a desire to see it turn into a support zone.

"Well, it does say that buyers are willing to be stepping in on higher grounds than last week and that would signal a potential rally to $3,700," the analyst added.

Byzantine General, another widely followed cryptocurrency commentator on X, highlighted approximately $92,000 as a key resistance level for Bitcoin.

"If it breaks through it could fly over a $100,000 very quickly, but if it actually rejects here then we’re probably stuck in this $92,000 – $82,000 range for a while," the analyst projected.

