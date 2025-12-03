Silver,Bitcoin,Coin,On,Black,Background.,Silver,Crypto,Coin,On
December 3, 2025

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Gains As Fed Rate Cut Odds Surge

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is holding above $92,000 as renewed institutional support lifts market sentiment.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$92,766.89
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,122.86
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$141.41
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.17
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1508
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.059039

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 106,270 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $338.43 million.        
  • According to Polymarket, the probability of a 25 bps Federal Reserve rate cut has jumped to 94%.
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Ethena, Bitcoin Cash and Zcash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa said Bitcoin is pushing into a major resistance band and nearing the 4-hour 200 EMA, a zone that typically produces sharp reactions. Despite the danger, he still sees room for short-term upside.

Ted Pillows cautioned that while a strong rally could convince traders a new all-time high is approaching, the setup mirrors early 2022, when BTC reclaimed the 50-week EMA only to lose it and plunge 50%.

Even powerful pumps can be traps without higher-timeframe confirmation, he warned.

Eljaboom added that Bitcoin is now retesting the critical weekly SMA-50 — the level that sparked the last full-scale bear phase.

A clean breakout would restore the bullish structure while another rejection could reopen the path toward an $80,000 sweep.

