Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Gains As Fed Rate Cut Odds Surge

Bitcoin is holding above $92,000 as renewed institutional support lifts market sentiment.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $92,766.89 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,122.86 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $141.41 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.17 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1508 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9039

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 106,270 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $338.43 million.

According to Polymarket, the probability of a 25 bps Federal Reserve rate cut has jumped to 94%.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Ethena, Bitcoin Cash and Zcash.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa said Bitcoin is pushing into a major resistance band and nearing the 4-hour 200 EMA, a zone that typically produces sharp reactions. Despite the danger, he still sees room for short-term upside.

Ted Pillows cautioned that while a strong rally could convince traders a new all-time high is approaching, the setup mirrors early 2022, when BTC reclaimed the 50-week EMA only to lose it and plunge 50%.

Even powerful pumps can be traps without higher-timeframe confirmation, he warned.

Eljaboom added that Bitcoin is now retesting the critical weekly SMA-50 — the level that sparked the last full-scale bear phase.

A clean breakout would restore the bullish structure while another rejection could reopen the path toward an $80,000 sweep.

