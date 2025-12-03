Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Gains As Fed Rate Cut Odds Surge

Bitcoin is holding above $92,000 as renewed institutional support lifts market sentiment.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 106,270 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $338.43 million.
- According to Polymarket, the probability of a 25 bps Federal Reserve rate cut has jumped to 94%.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Ethena, Bitcoin Cash and Zcash.
Notable Developments:
- Ex-SEC Chair Gary Gensler Warns Crypto Remains ‘Speculative, Volatile’
- Did The UK Really Recognize Crypto While Simultaneously Trying To Ban It?
- Binance Co-Founder Yi He Becomes Co-CEO After Trump’s Changpeng Zhao Pardon Clears Way For Expansion
- Michael Saylor Claims Bitcoin Is Bigger Than Google And The US Navy Combined
- Jim Cramer Calls Michael Saylor ‘The Master Poker Player’ Who Never Shows His Hand
- Michael Saylor, Nayib Bukele, Tom Lee Stand Firm Amid Crypto Sell-Off — Here Are Entities Buying Bitcoin, Ethereum Dips Aggressively
Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa said Bitcoin is pushing into a major resistance band and nearing the 4-hour 200 EMA, a zone that typically produces sharp reactions. Despite the danger, he still sees room for short-term upside.
Ted Pillows cautioned that while a strong rally could convince traders a new all-time high is approaching, the setup mirrors early 2022, when BTC reclaimed the 50-week EMA only to lose it and plunge 50%.
Even powerful pumps can be traps without higher-timeframe confirmation, he warned.
Eljaboom added that Bitcoin is now retesting the critical weekly SMA-50 — the level that sparked the last full-scale bear phase.
A clean breakout would restore the bullish structure while another rejection could reopen the path toward an $80,000 sweep.
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.