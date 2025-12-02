Photograph of golden Bitcoin, pile of coins on black reflective surface and price fall or decline candlestick chart on background. High volatility investment.
December 2, 2025 9:16 PM

Bitcoin Reclaims $92,000 Level; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Also Gain: Analytics Firm Says Retail Crowd Has Moved From Fear To Greed

Leading cryptocurrencies recovered alongside stocks on Tuesday, as investors bought the latest dip.


Cryptocurrency		Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:20 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)+6.02%$91,890.38
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
               		+7.52%$3,011.89
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)                         +6.50%$2.15
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)                         +8.62%$138.27
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)                         +7.60%$0.1462

Crypto Sentiment Improves

Bitcoin staged a relief rally, pushing past $92,000, after Monday's downfall.

The apex crypto's rebound had an impact on the rest of the market, with Ethereum surging over 3% to break past the crucial $3,000 resistance level. XRP and Dogecoin also recouped their losses.

Cryptocurrency-tied stocks such as Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BMNR) rallied sharply, gaining 5.78% and 10.26%, respectively, during the regular trading session.

Over $300 million in bearish short positions were wiped out from the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass.

Bitcoin's open interest grew 2.44% in the last 24 hours, while nearly 60% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were long as of this writing.

The market sentiment improved from “Extreme Fear” to "Fear," according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index. 

Top Gainers (24 Hours) 

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M)Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:20 p.m. ET)
Pieverse (PIEVERSE )   +99.40%$0.6938
Turbo (TURBO)    
               		+37.50%$0.002526
Brett (Based) (BRETT )          +34.61%$0.02045

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.10 trillion, growing by 5.52% in the last 24 hours.

Stock Market Also Rallies

Stocks followed the cryptocurrency market's rebound. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 185.13 points, or 0.39%, to end at 47,474.46. The S&P 500 lifted 0.25% to finish at 6,829.37, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.59% to finish at 23,413.67.

With a week until the year’s final Federal Reserve meeting, investors have assigned an 89% possibility that the central bank will decrease interest rates by 25 basis points, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Tariff-releated developments also made headlines, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirming a reduction in the general rate on South Korean imports, including automobiles, to 15%.

Key Levels For Bitcoin To Break

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez identified key Bitcoin resistance levels at $99,070 and $122,060, citing the Market Value to Realized Value Extreme Deviation bands.

These pricing bands use statistical deviation from the MVRV ratio’s all-time average to identify potential market tops and bottoms.

On-chain analytics firm Santiment noted that Bitcoin's rebound has flipped retail discussions from fearful mentions to greedy calls.

Santiment said that when the crowd is extra greedy, it signals a "likely market fall."

