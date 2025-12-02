Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally 10% On Institutional-Driven Interest Surge

Bitcoin reclaimed $91,000 on Tuesday as Bank of America endorsed crypto investment allocations and Vanguard opens ETF trading for clients.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 120,612 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $411.25 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Pudgy Penguins, Sui and SPX6900.
Notable Developments:
- Bank Of America Launches Bitcoin Coverage, Recommends Up To 4% Crypto Allocation
- Bitcoin Back In The $80,000s Feels Painful, But The Worst Part Is Over
- A New Take On Bitcoin, Ethereum And IPO Investing? VistaShares’ ETF Quartet Suggests So
- Could AI Agents Exploit Ethereum, XRP, Solana? Anthropic Says It’s Possible
- SEC Aims To Position US As Center For ‘Digital Asset Innovation’ With ‘Innovation Exemption’
- Not Just Bitcoin: Strategy Partners With Snowflake To Standardize ‘Messy’ Data For AI
- Michael Saylor’s Company Will Be Forced To Sell Bitcoin Before Year-End? Crypto Punters On Polymarket Have This To Say
Trader Notes: Daan Crypto Trades said Bitcoin cleanly swept its monthly candle high, reinforcing his view that when a new month begins with a strong move that leaves little or no wick, those levels tend to get retested, or taken out, quickly.
That played out in a fast reclaim above $91,000.
Nebraskangooner noted BTC now needs a daily close above $90,360 to open the path toward the still-untapped upper resistance zone.
Michael van de Poppe highlighted Bitcoin’s sharp recovery following the unusual drop on Dec. 1, calling the structure "strong."
A decisive break above $92,000 would likely confirm continuation toward a new all-time high and potentially a run toward $100,000.
Altcoin Sherpa compared the bounce to a milder version of March's price action, an aggressive selloff followed by an equally strong reversal. He believes this could mark a relative bottom.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.