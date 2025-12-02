Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally 10% On Institutional-Driven Interest Surge

Bitcoin reclaimed $91,000 on Tuesday as Bank of America endorsed crypto investment allocations and Vanguard opens ETF trading for clients.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $91,998.16 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,017.64 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $140.15 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.17 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1464 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8467

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 120,612 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $411.25 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Pudgy Penguins, Sui and SPX6900.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Daan Crypto Trades said Bitcoin cleanly swept its monthly candle high, reinforcing his view that when a new month begins with a strong move that leaves little or no wick, those levels tend to get retested, or taken out, quickly.

That played out in a fast reclaim above $91,000.

Nebraskangooner noted BTC now needs a daily close above $90,360 to open the path toward the still-untapped upper resistance zone.

Michael van de Poppe highlighted Bitcoin’s sharp recovery following the unusual drop on Dec. 1, calling the structure "strong."

A decisive break above $92,000 would likely confirm continuation toward a new all-time high and potentially a run toward $100,000.

Altcoin Sherpa compared the bounce to a milder version of March's price action, an aggressive selloff followed by an equally strong reversal. He believes this could mark a relative bottom.

