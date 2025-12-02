Dogecoin,Doge,Isolated,On,White,Background,With,Clipping,Path
December 2, 2025 10:48 AM 1 min read

Dogecoin Enters Accumulation Zone As Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 1,800%

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are seeing encouraging ecosystem developments that support a stronger long-term outlook.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1391$21.1 billion-6.6%
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058142$4.8 billion-0.11%
Pepe(CRYPTO: PEPE)$0.054101$1.7 billion-7.7%

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst GalaxyBTC says Dogecoin has now entered the longest accumulation phase in its history, a setup that has previously preceded explosive upside and could ignite a broader altcoin season if the pattern repeats.

DonaldsTrades adds that DOGE remains stuck inside a descending channel and is still pressing against a major diagonal resistance dating back to last year.

A breakout from this structure would mark a significant trend shift.

One market commentator says the "DOGE cycle" is primed for a major expansion phase. If historical patterns hold, Dogecoin could be gearing up for a massive run toward $5 in 2026.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows Shiba Inu burn rate spiked 1,822% in the last 24 hours, with 35.7 million SHIB permanently removed from supply.

Shibarium network metrics show Bitcoin's total addresses inching toward the 5 million milestone.

Dogecoin holder data from Bitinfocharts reveals growing accumulation across key cohorts:

  • Wallets holding 100 million–1 billion DOGE surged from 114 to 135 in a month.
  • Wallets holding 100–1,000 DOGE rose from 1,046,185 to 1,048,460.
  • Micro-holders (0–0.1 DOGE) increased to 36.53% of all addresses, up from 36.35%, signaling steady grassroots demand.
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.14728.65%
Overview
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe - United States dollar
$0.0000049.38%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000097.15%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved