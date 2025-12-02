Dogecoin Enters Accumulation Zone As Shiba Inu Burn Rate Soars 1,800%

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are seeing encouraging ecosystem developments that support a stronger long-term outlook.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1391 $21.1 billion -6.6% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8142 $4.8 billion -0.11% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 4101 $1.7 billion -7.7%

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst GalaxyBTC says Dogecoin has now entered the longest accumulation phase in its history, a setup that has previously preceded explosive upside and could ignite a broader altcoin season if the pattern repeats.

DonaldsTrades adds that DOGE remains stuck inside a descending channel and is still pressing against a major diagonal resistance dating back to last year.

A breakout from this structure would mark a significant trend shift.

One market commentator says the "DOGE cycle" is primed for a major expansion phase. If historical patterns hold, Dogecoin could be gearing up for a massive run toward $5 in 2026.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows Shiba Inu burn rate spiked 1,822% in the last 24 hours, with 35.7 million SHIB permanently removed from supply.

Shibarium network metrics show Bitcoin's total addresses inching toward the 5 million milestone.

Dogecoin holder data from Bitinfocharts reveals growing accumulation across key cohorts:

Wallets holding 100 million–1 billion DOGE surged from 114 to 135 in a month.

Wallets holding 100–1,000 DOGE rose from 1,046,185 to 1,048,460.

Micro-holders (0–0.1 DOGE) increased to 36.53% of all addresses, up from 36.35%, signaling steady grassroots demand.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock