Bitcoin Back In The $80,000s Feels Painful, But The Worst Part Is Over

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) retracing below $100,000 may feel painful, but on-chain data shows a recovery is possible.

What Happened: According to Glassnode data, Bitcoin is stabilizing above key lows, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounding, which signals seller exhaustion.

Spot Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) has flipped positive, but overall volume and liquidity remain weak.

Derivatives reflect de-risking with low funding and shrinking open interest, while recovering futures CVD suggests fading sell pressure.

ETF flows have turned positive (+$159.8 million), though activity stays light.

On-chain usage remains soft and dominated by short-term holders.

Overall, Bitcoin is moving from deleveraging into a fragile equilibrium, with recovery dependent on stronger spot demand and broader participation.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Steady As Crypto Market Hovers Around $3 Trillion Valuation

Why It Matters: CryptoQuant data shows Bitcoin's 1–3 month on-chain trader cohort entering the cycle’s deepest loss zone, with a realized price of $113,692 and ongoing losses of 20–25% for two straight weeks.

This level of short-term holder capitulation has historically aligned with market bottoms, as these traders either sell or hold through pain.

With many already capitulating, accumulation opportunities often emerge, provided the broader long-term bullish trend stays intact.

While that trend still appears healthy, the current environment calls for caution and vigilance.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock