Max Keiser Says Bitcoin Is Like An Eel: 'Ignore The Volatility Tail,' Focus On Head Going Up

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) maximalist Max Keiser advised his followers on Monday to overlook the leading cryptocurrency’s volatile dips and concentrate on its long-term upward trajectory.

Focus On Upward Trajectory

In an X post, Keirser drew an analogy between Bitcoin and an eel, a snake-like fish, stating that an eel’s head remains steady, while its tail oscillates

“With Bitcoin, ignore the volatility tail and focus on the direction the head is going: Up,” the senior Bitcoin adviser to El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said.

When Will The Bull Run Restart?

Keiser, known for his early advocacy and unwavering enthusiasm regarding Bitcoin, predicted back in 2011, when Bitcoin was priced around $1, that it would eventually reach $100,000.

Keiser’s perspective aligns with that of Fundstrat co-founder and Head of Research, Tom Lee. Lee recently asserted that Bitcoin is far from finished, predicting a rebound that could see the cryptocurrency reach new all-time highs by January 2026.

Bitcoin is in the middle of a severe correction that has dragged it to levels not seen in nearly seven months. The leading cryptocurrency has retreated more than 31% from its all-time highs set in October.

Over the past two years, however, Bitcoin has surged by 112%, and over five years, it has increased by 350%.

Meanwhile, investor and media personality Kevin O’Leary stated that investors are focusing more on Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in the current market, with altcoins no longer bouncing back after corrections.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $87,019.83, up 0.55% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

