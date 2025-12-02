Michael Saylor's Company Will Be Forced To Sell Bitcoin Before Year-End? Crypto Punters On Polymarket Have This To Say

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) might be experiencing some financial pressure, but cryptocurrency punters don’t think the company will be forced to sell its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings this year.

Polymarket Bettors Don’t See Forced BTC Liquidations

The odds that the Michael Saylor-led company liquidates any of its BTC on or before Dec. 31 due to lender action or other external financial obligations were only 3% on Polymarket, significantly down from a March high of 15%.

Over $350 million has been wagered on the outcome as of this writing. The resolution sources will be SEC filings, official Strategy statements, and a consensus of credible financial reporting.

The rules only apply to forced liquidations, i/e, Bitcoin sales due to contractual obligation, such as a loan default, an unfulfilled margin call, or legal/regulatory enforcement. Voluntary Bitcoin sales will not count.

Company Could Sell Bitcoin If…

The bets come amid Strategy's announcement of a $1.44 billion reserve, aimed at funding dividends and interest without relying on Bitcoin sales during downturns.

Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said that the company could sell its Bitcoin if its market value falls below the value of its BTC reserves.

“We will do that because that’s in the best interest of shareholders,” the Bitcoin bull said.

Saylor’s Company Under Pressure

Strategy, often seen as a leveraged play on Bitcoin, has come under pressure amid the ongoing downturn in the top cryptocurrency. The stock has dropped 35% in the past month, outpacing Bitcoin’s 21% decline.

That said, Strategy continued to add Bitcoin to its coffers. The firm revealed buying 130 BTC on Monday and now holds 650,000 BTC, valued at about $59 billion.

Price Action: Strategy shares fell 0.99% in after-hours trading after closing 3.25% lower at $171.42 during Monday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

