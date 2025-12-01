Trump Media Nears Public Launch Of $6 Billion Cronos Treasury Through Crypto.Com Partnership

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) and Crypto.com are advancing plans to launch a publicly traded Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) via a business combination with Yorkville Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCGA) .

What Happened: Yorkville has confidentially filed an S-4 with the SEC to create Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., appointing Steve Gutterman as CEO and Sim Salzman as CFO, both expected to assume leadership once the deal closes in Q1 2026.

The proposed treasury would hold more than $6 billion in assets, including 6.3 billion CRO, $200 million in cash, $220 million in warrants, and a $5 billion equity line of credit.

However, CRO's recent price decline has dragged the value of the token portion from roughly $1 billion at announcement to about $636 million today.

Also Read: ‘Crypto Lacks Narrative’: Stocks Have Outshined Digital Assets Since 2021, Trader Argues

Why It Matters: Despite Crono's downturn, Trump Media and Crypto.com are positioning the treasury as a long-term bet on Cronos growth. The firms plan to run a Cronos validator node targeting roughly 6% APY, generating steady staking rewards.

Trump Media has also pledged to purchase $105 million in CRO and integrate the token across Truth Social and Truth+ reward programs.

A joint statement reported by Decrypt highlighted CRO as "the backbone of a growing blockchain ecosystem (Cronos). It enables both utility (transactions, fees, governance) and yield generation (staking rewards)."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock