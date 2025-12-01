Cardano Drops 10% But One Technical Indicator Gives Bulls Hope

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) on Monday dropped 10% straight into all-time structural support, and a fresh bullish divergence is now flashing at a level that historically ignited 15-30% rebounds.

ADA Slides Into Multi-Year Support Zone

Cardano Price Prediction as of December 1 (Source: TradingView)

Cardano traded near $0.37 after a sharp decline pushed it directly into the $0.33–$0.36 support band, a zone touched only twice in the past three years.

Each prior test produced rebounds of 40% to 70% within weeks. Price is now sitting on the same horizontal floor with early signs of momentum stabilization.

The daily RSI dipped to 25, marking ADA's most oversold level since June 2022.

Even as price made a lower low, the RSI printed a higher low, confirming a bullish divergence.

During the past three divergence signals, ADA's average recovery ranged from 18% to 30%.

ADA also trades far below key moving averages.

The 20-day EMA sits at $0.45, the 50-day near $0.54, and the 100- and 200-day trend levels at $0.63 and $0.68.

This is the widest gap between price and the 20-day EMA in more than a year.

Weekly Triangle Reaches Key Decision Point

ADA Weekly Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

A wider look shows Cardano has been stuck in a big downward pattern for years, with each rally topping out lower than the one before.

Even so, the same base between $0.33 and $0.36 has held strong every time ADA dropped into it.

This level has acted like ADA's "last line of support" for almost three years.

The momentum indicators that had been falling for months are now flattening, which usually means the decline is losing strength.

Volume is also holding steady, showing that even with the 10% drop, there hasn't been a fresh wave of panic selling.

Spot Flows Show Selling Pressure Remains

Cardano Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

ADA recorded $7.98 million in net outflows on December 1 as price slid toward $0.375.

Flows have remained negative since mid-September, with consistent red prints showing sellers have been distributing into every bounce.

The absence of green inflow bars suggests buyers have not yet attempted accumulation at lower levels, even as price approaches the all-time structural base.

Broader sentiment remains fragile with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) sliding to $85,024 after a 6% drop and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) trading near $1.99 as sellers continue to unwind positions across major altcoins.

Key Levels To Watch

Support sits at $0.36, followed by the all-time base at $0.33.

A clean weekly close below $0.33 would confirm a pattern breakdown and open the door toward $0.22, a historical support from 2020.

On the upside, any rebound faces resistance at $0.45 at the 20-day EMA, followed by $0.52–$0.60 where several EMAs cluster.

A larger move would target $0.80, the weekly triangle resistance that has capped rallies for more than a year.

A break above $0.80 would end the multi-year compression and confirm a major trend reversal.

