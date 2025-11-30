Elizabeth Warren Calls Trump 'Most Corrupt President' Citing Memecoin, Multi-Million CEO Dinners And Tax Cuts For Billionaires

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Sunday called President Donald Trump’s tenure the “most corrupt” in America’s history, criticizing his involvement in cryptocurrency ventures, meetings with leading industry figures, and other decisions.

Warren Slams Trump’s Policies

In an X post, Warren expressed her concerns about some of Trump’s actions since taking office in January.

The lawmaker criticized Trump’s involvement with his memecoin Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) , the “multi-million dinners” with CEOs, his dismissal of independent officials in charge of rooting out corruption and the “giant tax cuts” for billionaires.

“Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in our nation’s history,” Warren stated.

The White House didn't immediately return Benzinga's request for comment.

Warren Attacks Trump Memecoin Project

The Democratic legislator has been one of the vocal critics of the Trump family’s cryptocurrency projects, such as the Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) memecoin and the USD1 dollar-pegged stablecoin. The memecoin is down over 90% since its launch in January. Trump has refuted claims that he is financially benefiting from the venture.

She also criticized Democratic lawmakers' support for the cryptocurrency bills.

Is Trump Favoring The Rich And Powerful?

The multi-million-dollar dinner with CEOs likely alluded to the private dinner held at the White House last month for a select group of prominent Wall Street executives.

Warren also accused Trump of providing tax relief to his billionaire friends. Notably, a study found that the effective tax rate for America’s wealthiest 0.0002%, roughly the billionaires on the Forbes 400 list, fell from 30% to 24% after the 2017 GOP tax overhaul, under what Trump calls his “big, beautiful bill.”

Trump’s dismissal of independent officials has also been a point of contention. Shortly after assuming office, he fired at least 17 inspectors general at federal government cabinet departments and agencies, raising concerns about government oversight and potential legal obligations.

