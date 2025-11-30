Hillary Clinton Warned 'Exotic' Crypto Could Destabilize Nations: These Countries Took The Worst Reserve Hits In The Bitcoin Meltdown

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton didn’t hold a favorable view of cryptocurrencies when she once warned that they could weaken nations.

‘Exotic’ Cryptos Pose Risks To Dollar

During a video appearance at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Nov. 19, 2021, Clinton urged nation-states to pay “greater attention” to the rise of cryptocurrencies.

“What looks like a very interesting and somewhat exotic effort to literally mine new coins in order to trade with them has the potential for undermining currencies,” she said, likely referring to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) .

Clinton, who ran as the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, specifically talked about the risks to the dollar as the world’s reserve currency,

She also argued that cryptocurrencies have the potential to “destabilize” nations, starting with smaller ones and potentially affecting larger nations over time.

Bitcoin’s Recent Struggles

When Clinton presented these views, Bitcoin was worth $58,119. Four years down the line, it has grown to $91,366, marking a 57% rise.

Yet more recently, the apex cryptocurrency has faced pressures. It fell below $80,000 last week, a sharp reversal from the all-time high of $126,198.07. The ongoing slump has erased all of its 2025 gains.

The drawdown has affected the balance sheet of countries that jumped on the Bitcoin bandwagon.

The Impact On National Crypto Reserves

El Salvador, which became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, has experienced a 65% decline in its cumulative unrealized gains on BTC holdings, falling from $245 million to $84 million over the past month, according to Arkham.

However, it is worth mentioning that the country has continued to add BTC to its reserves, profiting on lower rates.

Similarly, Bhutan, which generates and accumulates Bitcoin through in-house mining, has seen its total cryptocurrency gains shrink from $984 million to $832 million, marking a 15% decline. Note that Bhutan also holds other cryptocurrencies apart from Bitcoin, including Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) .

Country Cumulative Crypto Profit (Recorded on April 4, 2025) Cumulative Crypto Profit (Recorded at 8:15 p.m. ET) Gains+/- El Salvador $245 million $79 million -65% Bhutan $984 million $832 million -15% U.S. $24 Billion $16 Billion -33%

The U.S. federal government, which holds cryptocurrencies through criminal seizures, civil forfeitures and major bankruptcy liquidations, has seen its cumulative profit drop by 33% from $24 billion to $16 billion.

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.com