Weekend Crypto Roundup: Bitcoin's Scarcity, Dogecoin's Resistance, Tether's Rating, Trump's Crypto Ties And Peter Schiff's Warning

The past week was a rollercoaster ride in the world of cryptocurrencies. From Bitcoin’s scarcity debate to Dogecoin’s resistance level, the crypto market was buzzing with activity.

Tether’s CEO slammed traditional rating agencies, while Trump’s crypto ties came under fire from House Democrats. Meanwhile, Peter Schiff warned about the viability of Bitcoin and Ethereum treasury companies.

Let’s dive into the details.

Bitcoin’s Scarcity Thesis Defended

Willy Woo, a cryptocurrency analyst, defended Bitcoin’s scarcity thesis, arguing that its price appreciation over the years is a testament to its demand. Woo’s comments came in response to Matteo Pellegrini, CEO of the Bitcoin-focused social networking app Club Orange, who argued that Bitcoin is not scarce but finite. Woo maintained that scarcity is defined by a "limited supply relative to demand," a condition Bitcoin fulfills.

Dogecoin’s ‘Third-Wave’ Deadlock

Dogecoin experienced a pullback on the Thanksgiving holiday, alongside a sharp decline in trading activity. The dog-themed memecoin slipped over 2% in the last 24 hours, with volume plunging 38% to $918 million. Ali Martinez, a widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader, identified $0.20 as the "main resistance" for the popular token, while $0.080 served as a key support.

Tether CEO Slams Traditional Rating Agencies

Paolo Ardoino, the CEO of Tether, criticized the methodologies adopted by traditional rating agencies after the S&P downgraded the stablecoin issuer's stability rating. Ardoino slammed S&P Global Ratings in a post, saying that the company wears the "loathing" with pride. He criticized the "classical rating models," alleging that they have led investors to put money in companies that eventually collapsed despite receiving investment-grade ratings.

Trump’s Crypto Ties Under Fire

House Democrats accused Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. of turning the White House into an engine for an $800 million crypto windfall in 2025, according to a new partisan report. The report alleges that President Trump doubled his net worth since launching his 2024 campaign by expanding a network of cryptocurrency-linked businesses and token offerings. The Trump family reportedly generated $800 million from token sales in H1 2025 and now holds roughly $11 billion across digital assets and equities.

Peter Schiff’s Warning On Bitcoin, Ethereum Treasury Companies

Peter Schiff warned that companies using Bitcoin or Ethereum as corporate treasury strategies are ultimately doomed. Speaking on Schwab Network, Schiff argued that Strategy’s Bitcoin-leveraged model is structurally unsound. He said the company generates no meaningful earnings, piles on losses, and survives only by issuing new debt or equity to buy more Bitcoin, an asset that yields no cash flow.

