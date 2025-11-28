Marty Bent Highlights Bitcoin’s Massive Hashrate
November 28, 2025

Bitcoin, Ethereum Hold Steady While XRP, Dogecoin Slide On Friday

by Khyathi Dalal
Bitcoin is holding firmly above $90,000 as the market waits for a broader macro catalyst to determine its next major move.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$90,685.03
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,037.98
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$136.43
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.16
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1487
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058647

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 107,052 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $275.94 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Quant, Sky and Monero.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Entrepreneur and Bitcoin investor Lark Davis noted Bitcoin still holding above its long-term cycle trendline.

But it must break convincingly above $110,000 to avoid trouble. A rejection at that level could trigger a bearish head-and-shoulders setup, meaning bulls need to show strength soon.

Daan Crypto Trades noted BTC is compressing in a tight consolidation range. A breakdown could drag price toward the $88,000–$89,000 zone for a potential higher low, while a clean reclaim of $91,800 would open the path toward $93,000.

Adding to the bullish case, Nebraskangooner said a daily close above $91,550 would likely spark momentum into the upper resistance band.

Image: Shutterstock

