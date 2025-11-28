Bitcoin, Ethereum Hold Steady While XRP, Dogecoin Slide On Friday

Bitcoin is holding firmly above $90,000 as the market waits for a broader macro catalyst to determine its next major move.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 107,052 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $275.94 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Quant, Sky and Monero.
Notable Developments:
- Avalanche ETF Hype Builds: Bitwise Unveils Fee Waiver, ‘BAVA’ Ticker As AVAX Rallies
- Bitcoin’s ‘Four-Year Cycle’ Isn’t Broken — It Was Never Real And The Data Finally Proves It
- Visa-Aquanow Partner To Expand Stablecoin Settlements In CEMEA Region
- XRP Sees $644 Million ETF Surge: Is A 75% Rally On The Way?
- Trump’s Crypto Ties Come Under Fire From House Democrats: ‘The Most Corrupt Crypto Startup Operation’
- Senator Buys Bitcoin ETFs Before Thanksgiving: 2025 Purchases Now Over $500K
Trader Notes: Entrepreneur and Bitcoin investor Lark Davis noted Bitcoin still holding above its long-term cycle trendline.
But it must break convincingly above $110,000 to avoid trouble. A rejection at that level could trigger a bearish head-and-shoulders setup, meaning bulls need to show strength soon.
Daan Crypto Trades noted BTC is compressing in a tight consolidation range. A breakdown could drag price toward the $88,000–$89,000 zone for a potential higher low, while a clean reclaim of $91,800 would open the path toward $93,000.
Adding to the bullish case, Nebraskangooner said a daily close above $91,550 would likely spark momentum into the upper resistance band.
