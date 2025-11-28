XRP Sees $644 Million ETF Surge: Is A 75% Rally On The Way?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is stabilizing as $644 million in fresh ETF demand positions the token for what traders say could be a 75% breakout move.

ETF Demand Builds As XRP Stabilizes At Support

XRP Price Prediction As Of November 28th (Source: TradingView)

XRP continues to hold above the $2.18 to $2.20 area after defending the 0.382 Fibonacci level and maintaining its long-term ascending trendline.

The daily structure remains cautious, with price still below the major EMAs that sit between $2.20 and $2.51.

This cluster is the primary barrier that buyers need to reclaim before any meaningful shift in trend can occur.

XRP Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

Spot flows show early signs of improvement. The latest reading reveals a modest $3.53 million outflow, far lighter than the heavy selling recorded earlier in the month.

Reduced distribution from large holders helps stabilize the current base even if it does not yet signal bullish dominance.

Short-Term Pattern Compresses Ahead Of Breakout Test

XRP Price Action (Source: TradingView)

Intraday price action shows XRP tightening inside a symmetrical triangle on the 30-minute chart as volatility compresses.

RSI near 53 indicates balanced momentum, while MACD is flat but leaning toward a bullish cross.

A clean move through $2.24 would open the way toward $2.27 and $2.31.

Failure at the lower boundary risks a retest of $2.10 and potentially $1.99.

A daily close above the 20-day EMA at $2.20, followed by a move toward $2.36, remains the key confirmation that buyers are regaining control.

Until that occurs, XRP sits in a consolidation phase shaped by mixed positioning and overhead resistance.

Wall Street Products And Macro Expectations Build Tailwinds

November inflows into XRP spot ETFs have reached $644 million as Franklin Templeton and Grayscale joined Bitwise in launching new offerings this month.

The $133 billion asset is up roughly 50% year to date but remains about 40% below its July all-time high of $3.65.

NOBI CEO Lawrence Samantha said XRP's institutional path is strengthening, noting that regulatory clarity and treasury products give the token a "clear path" to retesting record levels.

Traders are also watching macro developments closely as the Federal Reserve leans toward its December policy decision.

CME FedWatch shows roughly 85% odds of a 0.25% interest-rate cut, with Polymarket data reflecting similar expectations ahead of the Dec. 9–10 meeting.

