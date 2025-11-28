Visa credit cards stacked on top of each other.
November 28, 2025 7:38 AM 1 min read

Visa-Aquanow Partner To Expand Stablecoin Settlements In CEMEA Region

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday announced it has partnered with Aquanow. The partnership aims to expand its stablecoin settlement capabilities across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and the African region (CEMEA).

The integration of Aquanow’s digital asset infrastructure with Visa’s technology stack will enable Visa’s network of issuers and acquirers to settle transactions using approved stablecoins such as USDC, reducing costs, operational friction, and settlement times.

With strong demand among financial institutions for faster and more cost-effective cross-border transactions, Visa is leveraging stablecoins to digitize the backend of money movement, supporting 365-day settlement.

Godfrey Sullivan, Head of Product and Solutions for CEMEA at Visa, added, “Our partnership with Aquanow is another key step in modernizing the backend rails of payments, reducing reliance on traditional systems with multiple intermediaries, and preparing institutions for the future of money movement.”

This month, Visa is shaking up digital payments with a new pilot program that lets creators, freelancers, and gig workers receive instant USDC stablecoin payouts through Visa Direct

V Price Action: Visa shares were down 0.11% at $333.41 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

