Bitcoin Fulfills Scarcity Definition Of 'Limited Supply Relative To Demand,' Says Crypto Analyst

Cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo defended Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) scarcity thesis on Wednesday, arguing that its price appreciation over the years is a testament to its demand.

‘Limited Supply Relative To Demand’

Woo responded to an X post by Matteo Pellegrini, CEO of the Bitcoin-focused social networking app Club Orange, arguing that Bitcoin is not scarce but finite.

Woo said that scarcity is defined by a “limited supply relative to demand,” a condition Bitcoin fulfills.

“You can gauge it by price appreciation from 0.01 cents to $100,000 over 16 years. It became scarce along this journey because of demand,” Woo emphasized.

Pellegrini then asked if applying price appreciation logic maked Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) also scarce.

“Yes in relative terms. Scarcity in these networks are demand driven given the supply is mainly fixed,” Woo said.

The Scarcity Debate

Bitcoin has a programmed hard cap of 21 million coins and a predictable, decreasing issuance rate through periodic halving events.

The discussion around Bitcoin’s scarcity has been ongoing. Economist Peter Schiff questioned the exclusivity of Bitcoin's finite supply earlier this year, arguing that anyone with a Solana blockchain could create a digital asset with a fixed supply.

However, some users refuted these arguments, stating that fixed supply works well only with sufficient decentralization.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $91,203.04, up 0.09% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

