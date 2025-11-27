If You Invested In Bitcoin What You Spent Hosting Thanksgiving Dinner In 2023, Here's How Much You'd Have This Holiday Season

What could be better than a sumptuous Thanksgiving dinner? The roasted turkey, the delicious side dishes, the mouthwatering dessert, and some good old apple cider.

But hosting the dinner might sting a little, with expenses rising year after year.

Can Thanksgiving Costs Fuel Bitcoin Investment Choices?

Thanksgiving is a widely celebrated holiday in the U.S., centered around giving thanks and sharing a large meal with family and friends. This year, it falls on Nov. 27

This year, according to a LendingTree survey, the average American is expected to spend about $487 on food, drinks and decor, up 13% from last year and 34% from 2023.

With the costs of hosting the dinner rising, 19% of the people surveyed said they may reconsider doing so next year.

Average 2023 Thanksgiving Cost Average 2024 Thanksgiving Cost Average 2025 Thanksgiving Cost $362 $431 $487

See Also: Is The Stock Market Open On Thanksgiving? 2025 Holiday Schedule

While Thanksgiving dinner may be eating into your budget, a few assets have been fattening wallets instead.

Take Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for example. On Thanksgiving Day 2023, the apex cryptocurrency was worth $37,289.62 each. Today it’s worth 133% more.

So, if you invested the same money in Bitcoin as you did in organizing a Thanksgiving dinner in 2023, i.e, $362, it’d have grown to $844.12 today, enough to host a feast in 2025 without breaking the bank.

This remains the case even after Bitcoin descended from its all-time high of $126,198.07 last month amid a sharp market correction.

Cryptocurrency Price (Recorded on Nov. 23, 2023) Price (Recorded at 5 a.m. ET) Gains +/- Bitcoin $37,289.62

$86,952.92 +133.183%

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock