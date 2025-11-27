A Smart Bet On This Crypto In 2020 Could Buy You TVs, AirPods And Smartphones This Black Friday: Here's How

Black Friday can be a tough time to resist shopping urges, with a bunch of discounts tempting you to indulge in retail therapy. But if you had chosen to invest in XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) instead and held onto it, your returns this year would have been good enough to afford many purchases.

XRP Over Black Friday Shopping Urges?

Back on Black Friday 2020, which fell on Nov. 27, XRP, currently the world’s fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, cost significantly less and could be purchased for just $0.55 each.

Let’s say you managed to tame the shopaholic in you then and tossed your money into a cryptocurrency token, eyeing returns some years later. So, an investment of $1,000 would have fetched you 1787 units of XRP in 2020.

See Also: Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: 2025, 2026, 2030

Here’s What XRP Would Have Returned

As we approach this year’s Black Friday, the price of XRP has ballooned to $2.21. This means that your stash would have been worth $3951.36, marking an impressive 295% return.

Cryptocurrency Price (Recorded on Nov. 27, 2020) Price (Recorded at 12:48 a.m. ET) Gains +/- XRP $0.5593 $2.21 +295%

See Also: Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: 2025, 2026, 2030

This return would be enough to comfortably buy several high-value consumer electronics this year, such as the latest smartphone models, several sets of earbuds, watches, large-screen 4K or even 8K smart TVs, depending on the brand and quality.

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, has become synonymous with big discounts and massive sales, marking the start of the critical Christmas shopping season.

Over time, this original one-day rush has expanded into a longer shopping season with the addition of events like “Cyber Monday,” which serves as the online equivalent of Black Friday.

Price Action: At the time of writing, XRP was exchanging hands at $2.21, up 0.32% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Nelson Antoine on Shutterstock.com