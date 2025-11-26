Bitcoin Still Up Despite Pullback
November 26, 2025 2:38 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Bounces Back To $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally Into Thanksgiving

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin pushed back towards the $90,000 mark on Wednesday, buoyed by Texas' landmark Bitcoin ETF acquisition and Nasdaq's move to expand Bitcoin ETF options trading.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$89,824.39
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,026.46
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$144.14
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.23
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1558
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058645

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 110,219 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $318.79 million.        
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Merlin Chain, Dash and SPX6900.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa said traders are laser-focused on this level, noting that a clean breakout could open the door to $93,000.

Daan Crypto Trades highlighted Bitcoin's Thanksgiving performance over the last decade: just 2 green years, 8 red, with an average return of –0.8%.

Crypto trader Jelle expects the market may soon present bears with an attractive short setup, arguing that the heavy resistance zone between $91,000–$93,000 could cap upside and trigger a slow bleed lower.

Still, bulls hold a structural advantage. Jelle emphasized that the latest rally is spot-driven rather than perp-driven, a dynamic that typically gives upside moves more durability.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock



BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$89802.032.84%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.15602.00%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3030.212.43%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000009-1.70%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$144.223.83%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.231.41%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved