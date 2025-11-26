Bitcoin Bounces Back To $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally Into Thanksgiving

Bitcoin pushed back towards the $90,000 mark on Wednesday, buoyed by Texas' landmark Bitcoin ETF acquisition and Nasdaq's move to expand Bitcoin ETF options trading.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $89,824.39 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,026.46 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $144.14 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.23 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1558 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8645

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 110,219 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $318.79 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Merlin Chain, Dash and SPX6900.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa said traders are laser-focused on this level, noting that a clean breakout could open the door to $93,000.

Daan Crypto Trades highlighted Bitcoin's Thanksgiving performance over the last decade: just 2 green years, 8 red, with an average return of –0.8%.

Crypto trader Jelle expects the market may soon present bears with an attractive short setup, arguing that the heavy resistance zone between $91,000–$93,000 could cap upside and trigger a slow bleed lower.

Still, bulls hold a structural advantage. Jelle emphasized that the latest rally is spot-driven rather than perp-driven, a dynamic that typically gives upside moves more durability.

