Bitcoin Bounces Back To $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rally Into Thanksgiving

Bitcoin pushed back towards the $90,000 mark on Wednesday, buoyed by Texas' landmark Bitcoin ETF acquisition and Nasdaq's move to expand Bitcoin ETF options trading.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 110,219 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $318.79 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Merlin Chain, Dash and SPX6900.
Notable Developments:
- $6 Billion Meltdown: The Crypto ETF Crash Wall Street Didn’t See Coming
- Bitcoin To $90,000 Soon? Possible, But You Won’t Like What May Happen Next
- Grayscale Dogecoin ETF Logs The First $1.8M Inflow As Bitwise Launches Rival DOGE ETF
- ETF Expert Blasts Faulty Bitcoin Outflow Chart As ‘Way Off’ But IBIT’s Slide Toward $43 Is Very Real
- Robinhood Steps Into Prediction Markets With Exchange Acquisition, HOOD Up 3%
- CleanSpark Executive Says Company Will Keep Buying Bitcoin But Is ‘Very Strategic’ About It: ‘We’re Not Ideological’
Trader Notes: Altcoin Sherpa said traders are laser-focused on this level, noting that a clean breakout could open the door to $93,000.
Daan Crypto Trades highlighted Bitcoin's Thanksgiving performance over the last decade: just 2 green years, 8 red, with an average return of –0.8%.
Crypto trader Jelle expects the market may soon present bears with an attractive short setup, arguing that the heavy resistance zone between $91,000–$93,000 could cap upside and trigger a slow bleed lower.
Still, bulls hold a structural advantage. Jelle emphasized that the latest rally is spot-driven rather than perp-driven, a dynamic that typically gives upside moves more durability.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.