XRP Rebounds Above $2.20: Does Technical Analysis Support A Rally?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) rebounded 2% after tagging an important support level, with derivatives traders trying to push the price higher.

Bulls Defend Long-Term Trendline Support

The rebound carried price back above the 20 EMA at $2.20, confirming that short-term trend strength has returned.

XRP price still faces a dense resistance band formed by the 50 EMA at $2.37, the 100 EMA at $2.52, and the 200 EMA at $2.52.

The next major test sits at the 0.5 Fibonacci level at $2.26, followed by the 0.618 level at $2.31.

A daily close above both levels may open a path toward $2.52, where trendline resistance converges with long-term moving averages.

XRP continues to trade inside a descending triangle, with $2.69 acting as the structural ceiling.

A breakout above that level would invalidate the compression and target the 1.618 extension at $3.23.

Chaikin Money Flow remains slightly positive at 0.04, signaling mild inflows but not yet a strong expansion in real demand.

Intraday Breakout Shows Short-Term Strength

On the 30-minute chart, XRP broke out from a falling wedge and reclaimed its rising intraday trendline.

The move coincided with a Supertrend flip at $2.18, which now acts as immediate support.

RSI pushed to 71 during the rebound, reflecting strong buying pressure but also early overbought conditions.

If the token holds above $2.20, bulls may attempt moves toward $2.27 and $2.31, aligning with the daily Fibonacci cluster.

Losing the reclaimed trendline could trigger a retest of $2.18 and potentially the $2.10 area.

Derivative Traders Increase Long Positioning

XRP's derivative positioning is turning increasingly bullish.

Open interest rose more than 5% to $4.21 billion even as trading volume softened, showing traders are building directional bets rather than short-term hedges.

Binance's long-short ratio climbed above 2.6, while OKX accounts sit near 1.87, both indicating buyers are taking control of positioning.

Options markets reinforce the same trend, with options open interest rising 57% as traders add upside exposure instead of downside protection.

The combination of spot support and aggressive derivatives positioning suggests market participants expect continuation rather than retracement.

