Grayscale Dogecoin ETF Logs The First $1.8M Inflow As Bitwise Launches Rival DOGE ETF

Bitwise launched its new Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ETF on Wednesday, while Grayscale's Dogecoin ETF (NYSE:GDOG) finally posted $1.80 million in inflows after a flat debut.

New DOGE ETF From Bitwise Begins Trading On NYSE

Bitwise has launched its Bitwise Dogecoin ETF under the ticker BWOW on the New York Stock Exchange.

The firm said the product aims to give investors regulated access to Dogecoin exposure, adding that long-time holders have sought an ETF structure for ease of custody and transparency.

The listing was certified by NYSE Arca on Tuesday, allowing trading to begin Wednesday.

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said Dogecoin "has kept its relevance longer than almost anything else in cryptocurrency," highlighting its cultural influence and sustained community activity.

He added that DOGE remains widely used despite its meme origins, reinforcing Bitwise's decision to bring the asset into an ETF wrapper.

Grayscale's GDOG Sees First Creations After Flat Day-One

Grayscale's Dogecoin ETF began trading on Nov. 24 but failed to attract any primary-market participation from authorized participants, an uncommon outcome for a newly listed single-asset fund.

Activity improved on Tuesday, when GDOG logged its first $1.80 million in net creations, bringing total net assets to $3.50 million.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas previously noted that GDOG's $1.4 million day-one trading volume was "solid for an average launch but low for a first-ever spot product."

The early inflow pickup suggests that institutional desks may be watching how DOGE-linked products perform before committing further capital.

DOGE Price Trades Near Channel Lows As Sellers Hold Control

DOGE Price Prediction as of November 26th (Source: TradingView)

Dogecoin continues to trade inside a broad descending channel that has guided price action for months.

The token sits near $0.152 after failing to reclaim the mid-channel level last week.

The 20-day EMA at $0.158 remains immediate resistance, while the 50-day EMA near $0.179 and the 100-day EMA around $0.195 continue to slope downward.

Bearish structure is reinforced by Parabolic SAR signals printing above the candles.

Each attempt to break above the 20-day EMA has been rejected, showing waning bullish momentum.

A drop below the mid-November low near $0.148 may expose liquidity zones around $0.135 and even $0.11 along the channel's median line.

A shift in structure would require a decisive daily close above the 20-day EMA and the descending trendline, opening the path toward $0.17.

Any broader recovery likely faces persistent selling pressure unless DOGE breaks out of the channel's upper boundary near $0.22.

Image: Shutterstock