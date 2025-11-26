Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Stable On Low-Volatility Wednesday Morning

Bitcoin is consolidating around $86,000 on Wednesday morning, with liquidations topping $248.70 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $128.6 million in net inflows on Tuesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $78.6 million in net inflows.

BTC Needs Reclaim Soon

Crypto trader Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin continues to defend the $86,000 support. If it holds, a move toward $90,000 is likely. A monthly close above $90,000, he added, would strongly increase the odds that the bottom is already in.

Trader Jelle noted BTC is consolidating after reclaiming the $84,000 level. It's now pressing against resistance from the Nov. 19 lows, a breakout there would open the door to $90,000. Failure to reclaim it soon, however, leaves price vulnerable to another sweep of downside liquidity.

GalaxyBTC wondered whether Ethereum could hit five digits in 2026, saying volatility comes and goes, but the long-term trajectory remains intact.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted XRP bounced cleanly off its channel bottom and now looks ready for a run toward the midpoint near $2.60.

For Solana, Martinez highlighted that roughly 13 million SOL were accumulated around $142, marking that level as a major resistance zone moving forward.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $86,870.50 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,910.41 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $136.89 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.17

The meme-coin sector dipped 1.1% over the past day. Martinez observed Dogecoin once again testing the $0.14 support, an area that has repeatedly held, signaling active defence despite broader market weakness.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1500 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8497

Image: Shutterstock