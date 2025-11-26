CleanSpark Executive Says Company Will Keep Buying Bitcoin But Is 'Very Strategic' About It: 'We're Not Ideological'

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) President and Chief Financial Officer Gary Vecchiarelli said on Tuesday that the company has a flexible approach to its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings, emphasizing strategic management over any “ideology.”

CleanSpark Wants To Use BTC Capital Strategically

During CleanSpark’s fiscal 2025 earnings call, Vecchiarelli said the firm will continue to "monetize” the Bitcoin on its balance sheet to generate cash and also borrow against it.

CleanSpark has built up 13,011 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at $1.14 billion, making it the ninth-largest corporate holder of the apex cryptocurrency, according to BitcoinTreasuries.Net.

“We believe that we’re one of the only companies using it in the strategic ways that it should be used as a capital asset,” the CFO stated.

Open To Selling BTC If Need Arises

Vecchiarelli emphasized that the company remains open to selling part of its holdings if market conditions warrant.

“We've always said that we're not ideological about the Bitcoin balance. We're very strategic,” Vecchiarelli said.

It’s worth noting that Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) , the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury company, has repeatedly said that it will never sell its holdings.

CleanSpark started as a Bitcoin miner but has expanded into AI data centers to diversify its revenue streams. It owns and operates data centers.

Highlights From Fiscal 2025 Earnings

The company reported fiscal 2025 revenue of $766.3 million, up from $379 million on a year-over-year basis. It also revealed full-year earnings of $1.25 per share, improved from a loss of 69 cents per share in the last fiscal.

CleanSpark CEO Matt Schultz said the firm is evolving into a “compute platform” to optimize value from both AI and Bitcoin workloads.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $87,266.97, up 0.93% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

CleanSpark shares dropped 2.29% in after-hours trading to $11.55. The stock closed 2.96% higher at $11.82 during Tuesday’s regular trading session.

