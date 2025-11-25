Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Consolidate, While XRP Dips: Popular Analyst Spots 'Bearish' Flag On BTC Chart, Says Drop To $79,000 Possible

Leading cryptocurrencies traded sideways, while stocks climbed higher on Tuesday as optimism grew over a potential interest rate cut in December.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -0.68% $87,450.14 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

+0.19% $2,949.09 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -2.75% $2.19 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) +0.22% $138.85 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) +0.23% $0.1522

Crypto Market Settles After Uptick

Bitcoin traded sideways between $86,000 and $88,450, stabilizing after its recent uptick. Trading volume dropped 11% over the last 24 hours. Ethereum also consolidated around recent gains, as bulls failed to drive prices above the key $3,000 threshold.

Bitcoin's dominance dipped below 58%, while Ethereum's market share fell to 11.8%.

Shares of Bitcoin holding company Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) shed 3.83% during the regular trading session.

Cryptocurrency liquidations exceeded $300 million in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with nearly amounts in longs and shorts wiped out.

Bitcoin's open interest fell by 0.51% in the last 24 hours, roughly matching the dip in spot price.

The “Extreme Fear” sentiment prevailed in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET) Monad (MON ) +47.18% $0.04762 Story (IP)

+19.77% $2.94 Waves (WAVES ) +14.86% $0.8675





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.01 trillion, following a drop of 0.41% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Extend Winning Streak

Stocks added to their gains on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 664.18 points, or 1.43%, to close at 47,112.45. The S&P 500 gained 0.91% to finish at 6,765.88, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed up 0.67% at 23,025.59

Expectations for a December rate cut have heightened following dovish remarks from key central bank officials, with traders pricing in a 84% possibility, according to the CME FedWatch tool. A week ago, the odds were only 50%.

Prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi have also leaned strongly in favor of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s meeting next month.

Altcoin Season Not Anytime Soon

Analysts at cryptocurrency company B2BINPAY saw a "very small chance" that the altcoin season would begin before the year-end.

"The problem is that liquidity is dormant. We don't see any rotation. Bitcoin dominance has been holding in the 58-61% range since early October, meaning capital is sitting in ‘storage mode,'" the analysts said in a note shared with Benzinga.

They set early 2026 as the "base case" for the altseason to begin.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de identified $85,500 as a key support for Bitcoin, a move below which could result in a retest of $80,800-$82,000.

"Holding here = target zone of $90,000-$92,000 in the coming days," Van De Poppe predicted.

Ali Martinez, another popular cryptocurrency researcher, spotted a potential bearish flag pattern on Bitcoin’s 1-hour chart, with a projected drop of $79,000.

For the curious, a bearish flag is a chart pattern that signals the continuation of a strong downtrend.

Photo: jira pliankharom / Shutterstock