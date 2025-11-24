Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike, But Analyst Says Crypto Downtrend Intact: BTC Could Test These Levels Before It Resumes The Upward Journey

Leading cryptocurrencies rallied alongside stocks on Monday, as traders amped up bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) +1.54% $87,998.49 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

+5.60% $2,941.69 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) +10.28% $2.25 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) +5.94% $138.51 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) +4.98% $0.1519

Cryptos Recuperate

Bitcoin built up momentum, breaking past $89,000, before reverting to the early $88,000s overnight. Trading volume spiked 19% over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum also rallied sharply, but met stiff resistance around the $3,000 mark. The coin's trading volume shot up nearly 50% over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, shares of Bitcoin holding company Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) lifted over 5% in the regular trading session.

Cryptocurrency liquidations hit $365 million in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with short position traders losing roughly $255 million.

Bitcoin's open interest rose modestly by 0.55% in the last 24 hours. Notably, nearly 70% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were positioned long, according to the Long/Short Ratio.

The “Extreme Fear” attitude remained dominant in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:25 p.m. ET) Rain (RAIN ) +118.71% $0.007934 Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)

+26.22% $0.2806 Helium (HNT ) +22.21% $2.26





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.03 trillion, following an increase of 2.56% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Pop On Fed Officials’ Dovish Comments

Stocks began the holiday-shortened week on a high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 202.86 points, or 0.44%, to end at 46,448.27. The S&P 500 lifted 1.55% to close at 6,705.12, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite surged 2.69% to finish at 22,872.01.

The rally comes as traders accelerated bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month following dovish remarks from key central bank officials.

Governor Christopher Waller was the latest to signal support for a December cut, following dovish comments from New York Fed President John Williams last week.

Traders priced in a 80% chance that the central bank will slash rates by 25 basis points, up from 71% a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

BTC’s Cleansing Phase Setting Stage For Bullish Rebound?

Blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant noted the "strongest" 30 day-drop in Bitcoin's open interest in the current cycle, with the last such move seen during the 2022 bear market.

"Historically, these cleansing phases have often been essential to forming a solid bottom and setting the stage for a renewed bullish trend," CryptoQuant added.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de cautioned that Bitcoin is still in a downtrend despite some recovery, with $91,000 as the first major resistance.

"I would assume we’re going to see some consolidation there, and probably test $85,000-86,000 before we’ll continue to go up," the analyst projected.

Photo Courtesy: KateStock on Shutterstock.com



