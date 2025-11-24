Bitcoin Cracks $88,000, Ethereum Eyes $3,000 As XRP, Dogecoin Rally On Grayscale ETF Launch

Bitcoin has rebounded to $88,000 at the start of the shortened holiday week.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $88,350.69 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,944.84 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $137.22 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.21 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1525 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8321

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 122,579 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $311.65 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Pump.fun, SPX6900 and Sui.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto Seth noted Bitcoin just saw the largest liquidation event of this cycle, a type of reset that often marks a market bottom.

Price appears to have found support around $80,000 and has since rebounded to $88,000.

The key level to watch now is $100,000, reclaiming it would open the door for a continuation of the uptrend.

Cold Blooded Shiller highlighted Bitcoin is forming a stable base and appears poised to make a move toward the $88,800–$89,000 resistance zone. He expects smaller, more controlled price movements in the current market conditions.

Ted Pillows sees Bitcoin's weekly RSI at its lowest level since Q4 2022.

Historically, aside from the 2020 anomaly, BTC has needed extended periods to recover whenever the weekly RSI dips below this threshold. Given this context, a sharp V-shaped rebound appears unlikely.

