Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoiners Face 'Global Financial Crisis' Type Of Crashes Every 18 Months

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is experiencing the same kind of shock traditional markets see once in a generation — only Bitcoiners endure it every 18 months, says Anthony Pompliano, who argues the current correction is entirely normal.

What Happened: In a new CNBC interview, Pompliano explained that Bitcoin has logged 21 drawdowns of more than 30% over the past decade, including seven drops exceeding 50%. For long-term holders, this isn't chaos, it's routine.

What is unusual, he noted, is the wave of traditional finance investors who aren't accustomed to such volatility, especially heading into year-end when bonus season, redemptions, and portfolio reshuffling amplify sell pressure.

Pompliano says the leverage reset has already happened, eliminating the risk of cascading liquidations. He continues to accumulate BTC and expects a period of consolidation followed by a steady grind higher.

What's Next: Pompliano argues the current 35% drawdown fits cleanly within Bitcoin's historical norms and is more consistent with a bottoming phase than the start of an 80% bear-market collapse.

He points out:

Volatility has already been cut in half versus previous cycles

Extreme fear readings (BTC at 8, equities at 6) signal capitulation

October's liquidation wave flushed out excess leverage

Looking ahead, he believes Bitcoin can still deliver 20%–35% annual returns over the next decade, outperforming equities even if its previous 240x decade-long rally won't repeat.

On altcoins, Pompliano notes that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) haven't led this cycle the way they did in past euphoric blow-offs.

Wall Street's adoption started with Bitcoin, but he expects institutional attention to broaden over time, with BTC remaining the dominant store-of-value asset.

