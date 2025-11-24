Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Shed $1.9 Billion In Assets—And It Could Get Even Worse

Global cryptocurrency investment products saw $1.9 billion in net outflows last week as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) funds extended a four-week losing streak.

ETPs Log Four Weeks Of Redemptions

The redemptions pushed the four-week total to $4.9 billion, representing 2.9% of assets under management.

James Butterfill, head of research at CoinShares, said the scale of withdrawals marks the third-largest run of outflows since 2018.

He added that the streak reflects a 36% decline in assets under management due to a combination of sustained selling pressure and falling cryptocurrency prices.

Bitcoin And Ethereum Lead Withdrawals

Bitcoin-based ETPs accounted for the largest outflows, with $1.27 billion leaving the asset class last week.

CoinShares reported that Bitcoin funds then saw a sharp reversal on Friday, recording $225 million in inflows after seven straight days of redemptions.

Short Bitcoin products added $19 million, extending a three-week trend that has seen their assets under management grow 119%.

Ethereum products faced $589 million in net outflows, with U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs making up about $500 million of the total.

Outflows were again led by BlackRock's Ethereum product, CoinShares said.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) ETPs saw $156 million in outflows, while XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) products moved in the opposite direction, bringing in $89.3 million as Bitwise launched its new U.S. spot XRP ETF.

Regional Trends Signal Fading Risk Appetite

The redemptions were spread across most major regions.

U.S. funds recorded $1.69 billion in outflows.

Products in Germany, Switzerland, Canada and Sweden reported $118.2 million, $79.7 million, $27.1 million and $26.8 million in redemptions, respectively.

Brazil and Australia were the only regions to post inflows, adding $3.5 million and $2 million.

Despite the intensifying withdrawals, Butterfill noted that year-to-date flows remain positive at $44.4 billion.

He said Friday's bounce showed "tentative signs of a turnaround in sentiment" after sustained selling.

What's next for BTC and ETH

BTC Price Action (Source: TradingView)

Bitcoin is attempting a fragile rebound from the $82,000 support zone, but the broader structure remains bearish as long as price holds beneath the descending trendline drawn from the $120,000 peak.

The entire EMA cluster between $94,000 and $106,000 continues to cap momentum, turning every bounce into a supply zone.

A daily close above $88,000 would ease short-term pressure, but a decisive shift requires a break through $94,000.

Failure to hold $82,000 risks exposing the deeper support near $75,000.

ETH Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

While Ethereum is stabilising around $2,800 after last week's breakdown, yet the market is still printing a steady sequence of lower highs.

The descending trendline from the $4,800 peak remains the dominant ceiling, with the 20-day EMA at $3,100 acting as the first major barrier.

RSI is nearing oversold territory, but no convincing reversal has formed.

A close above $2,900 would show early stability, while reclaiming $3,100 is the level that changes momentum.

A loss of $2,800 opens the path toward $2,500, a key demand zone from earlier in the cycle.

