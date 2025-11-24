Dogecoin Grayscale ETF Set To Debut As Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1,152%

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have each dropped roughly 12% over the past week, but both ecosystems continue to show strengthening fundamentals.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1455 $22.1 billion -10.2% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7953 $4.7 billion -12.2% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 4222 $1.8 billion -15.4%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that Dogecoin whales have sold or redistributed 7 billion DOGE over the past month.

Despite the sell-off, trader Cantonese Cat noted DOGE has printed four consecutive inside candles—a tight consolidation pattern that often precedes a breakout in the direction of the prevailing trend, which for Dogecoin remains upward.

Statistics: Shibburn reported a massive 1,152% spike in SHIB's daily burn rate, with 15.97 million tokens permanently removed from circulation.

Consistent burn activity continues to bolster the Shibarium ecosystem, reinforcing long-term supply scarcity.

Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions holding strong at or above the 3,000 level for the past five days—another sign of network resilience.

On-chain data shows rising Dogecoin accumulation: addresses holding between 100 million and 1 billion DOGE climbed from 111 to 135 over the past month.

Community News: Nate Geraci announced that the Grayscale Dogecoin ETF will begin trading today on NYSE Arca.

This marks the first-ever traditional spot DOGE ETF, giving investors direct exposure to Dogecoin through standard brokerage and retirement accounts, an example he calls "monumental" in the past year's regulatory shift.

Meanwhile, Coinbase Markets revealed plans to launch U.S. perpetual-style futures and 24/7 monthly futures trading for several altcoins, including Shiba Inu.

This follows Gemini's rollout of SHIB perpetual contracts for European users, offering long and short positions with up to 100x leverage and no monthly expiration.

