Bitcoin AT $86,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Stabilize On Monday Open

Bitcoin is trading around $86,000 on Monday morning, with liquidations topping $220 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $238.5 million in net inflows on Friday, while Ethereum ETFs pulled in another $55.7 million.

Stability And Consolidation!

Crypto trader Jelle noted that Bitcoin faced a sharp drop into the $84,000 support zone before staging a modest weekend bounce.

Even so, the chart remains loaded with overhead resistance. Bulls now need a higher low and a clean reclaim of key levels to flip momentum; bears will be eyeing rejections that could expose fresh downside.

Michael van de Poppe expects Bitcoin to consolidate around current prices, ideally tagging the $85,500 region to close the CME gap. A subsequent push toward the 20-day MA near $95,000 would signal improving strength.

Crypto Tony highlighted Ethereum's rejection at $2,884 and is now watching for a pullback toward $2,780 to gauge whether bulls can defend that level.

Degen Hardy said Solana is setting up for a strong bounce, citing bullish divergences, oversold conditions, and price sitting directly on support. Indicators, he notes, are aligning for a potential upside move.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $85,948.61 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,801.07 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $129.05 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.05

The meme-coin sector diverged from the broader market with a 1.6% gain.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that whales have sold or redistributed 7 billion DOGE over the past month. Trader Cantonese Cat added that Dogecoin has printed four inside candles in a row, a tight consolidation pattern that typically resolves with a breakout in the direction of the primary trend, which for DOGE remains upward.

Shibburn also reported a sharp 1,152% spike in Shiba Inu's daily burn rate.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1453 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7912

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock