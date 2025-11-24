Cardano Rocked By 'Premeditated' Attack: Charles Hoskinson Calls In FBI After Alleged Attacker Apologizes Online

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson disclosed on Saturday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been alerted about the “premeditated” attack on the blockchain.

Alleged Attacker Apologizes

Hoskinson quoted a confession post by the alleged attacker, in which they admitted endangering the Cardano network with their “careless” action.

“I’ve felt awful as soon as I realised the scale of what I’ve caused,” said the person, going by their X pseudonym, Homer J. “I am sorry, I truly am. I didn’t have evil intentions.”

Hoskinson Is Not Impressed

Hoskins said that the individual was trying to “walk it back” as the FBI has been involved in the matter.

He added that the attack was “premeditated” to damage the reputation of Input Output Global, the company responsible for the development of the Cardano blockchain.

An incident report stated that Cardano experienced a temporary chain partition after a malformed transaction triggered a bug in the underlying code. However, no user funds were found to be compromised.

The incident could add further strain to Cardano's native token ADA, already struggling amid weak cryptocurrency market sentiment.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ADA was exchanging hands at $0.4115, up 0.37% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The coin has lost 16% over the past week.



