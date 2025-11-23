Eric Trump Says 'Great Time' To Buy Bitcoin, Adds $1 Million Prediction Still On, But May Take 'Some Years'

Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC) , reiterated his bullish stance on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in an interview aired Saturday, encouraging investors to buy the current market dip.

Trump Urges To Buy The Dip

During an interview with CNBC, Trump was asked whether he planned to capitalize on the ongoing slump to add more BTC to his company’s reserves.

“This is a great time to buy Bitcoin. There’s no question,” Trump responded.

Trump, also the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, spoke on how people rue that Bitcoin is expensive all the time, and when it drops, they’re unsure whether to buy it.

Trump Repeats $1 Million Prediction

“Bitcoin has been the greatest asset of our time,” Trump said, highlighting its “unbelievable” returns over the last decade.

He repeated his belief that Bitcoin would eventually hit a million dollars apiece, though it’ll take “some years” to do so.

Trump’s ‘Unbelievable’ Q4

Trump’s bullish stance on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency is not new, with his personal experiences with debanking serving as a major factor.

Interestingly, Trump had projected that the fourth quarter would be “unbelievable” for the cryptocurrency market. Now, midway through the quarter, things haven’t unfolded quite as he expected, with Bitcoin down 23%, a sharp reversal from the 47% gains it made in the same quarter last year.

Trump’s company, American Bitcoin, currently holds 4,004 BTC, worth $350 million, according to BitcoinTreasuries.net.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $87,344.15, up 1.49% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Bitcoin shares closed 3.28% lower at $4.430 during Friday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, the stock lagged on the Value metric and was in a downward trend in the short, medium, and long term. Find out more here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy On Shutterstock.com