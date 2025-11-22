Satoshi Nakamoto's Wealth Takes a 34% Hit as Bitcoin Plummets

Satoshi Nakamoto, the elusive creator of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , has witnessed a 34% drop in his net worth, which now stands at $90.7 billion.

What Happened: Nakamoto’s estimated fortune has plummeted from its October peak of $137 billion. This substantial decline is a result of the ongoing downturn in the cryptocurrency market.

The decrease, amounting to $47 billion, has pushed Nakamoto down to the 20th position on the Forbes billionaire list. He now ranks just behind Bill Gates, who has a net worth of $104 billion.

Nakamoto’s untouched cache of 1.096 million BTC, dormant since 2010, had previously catapulted him into the top five wealthiest individuals worldwide. However, the severe market downturn has drastically affected his standing.

The report also pointed out that Bitcoin’s value dipped to a seven-month low near the $80,000 mark on Friday, further eroding Nakamoto’s net worth. At the time of the report, Bitcoin was trading at $83,921, indicating a slight 2% recovery from the previous day’s lows.

With Bitcoin’s year-to-date gains completely erased, showing a 12% decline in 2025, and Ethereum down nearly 19%, the cryptocurrency market continues to grapple with instability.

Why It Matters: The recent downturn in the cryptocurrency market has not only impacted individual investors but also the fortunes of those who were instrumental in its inception.

Nakamoto’s declining net worth is a stark reminder of the volatility inherent in the cryptocurrency market.

Despite the current market instability, the long-term potential of cryptocurrencies remains a topic of heated debate among investors and financial experts.

