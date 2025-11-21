Bitcoin Can't Fail Since It's Not 'A Protective Hedge', Industry Veteran Argues

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) isn't failing as a hedge — it was never meant to be one, argues industry veteran Samson Mow, who says the market still misunderstands what Bitcoin actually is.

What Happened: Mow explained that Bitcoin's current fiat-denominated price looks irrational only because the world continues to treat BTC like a tech stock or a risk asset.

Even above $110,000, Bitcoin was only modestly outpacing inflation, and at current levels he believes it is deeply oversold relative to fundamentals.

According to Mow, nothing has changed about the long-term thesis: Bitcoin is still on its path toward becoming a global reserve asset.

The macro backdrop, rising liquidity, expanding fiat supply, fixed issuance, halving-driven supply squeeze, and growing corporate and nation-state adoption, continues to support that trajectory. Merchant acceptance and Lightning Network integration are also steadily increasing.

Why It Matters: Mow emphasized that the fiat system is structurally unsound, weighed down by runaway debt and unchecked government spending. This is why major accumulators like Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) continue to buy aggressively: they believe the window to accumulate cheap BTC is closing fast.

Mow's conclusion was blunt: "Bitcoin is not a protective hedge. It's the final destination, the endgame."

He added that Bitcoin has never been this close to true mass adoption and urged investors to prepare accordingly.

