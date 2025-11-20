Cryptocurrency.,Bitcoin,Coin,Down,Trend.,Investing,In,Virtual,Assets.,Investment
November 20, 2025 3:11 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Drops To $87,000, Ethereum Loses $3,000, XRP Hangs On To $2 As Sell-Off Continues

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin continued its decline on Thursday, breaking key support levels as sentiment continues to deteriorate amid a broader market sell-off.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$86,585
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$2,833
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$133.31
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1411
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058164

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 215,171 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $827.79 million.        
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include MYX Finance, Canton and Aster.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Bitcoin investor Lark Davis noted that rate-cut odds for December fell sharply to 31% after the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed there would be no October jobs report and November's report will arrive after the upcoming FOMC meeting.

With Fed Chair Jerome Powell effectively "flying blind" on labor data, markets now expect the Fed to avoid a rate cut, a shift that weighed heavily on Bitcoin, dragging it down to $86,000.

Altcoin Sherpa sees Bitcoin's next major demand zone between $75,000 and $87,000, suggesting the market could find its eventual bottom within this range.

Michael van de Poppe highlighted BTC setting a fresh local low. For any meaningful reversal, he says Bitcoin must deliver a strong bounce on high volume and break above the 4H 20-day MA to print a higher high; without that, the downtrend remains intact.

ShardiB2 pointed out Bitcoin's daily RSI has collapsed to 25, signalling deeply oversold conditions. A rebound off the weekly EMA and a successful hold at current levels would form the ideal bullish setup.

