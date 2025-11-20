Robinhood CEO Says AI Won't Kill Money—Here's What He Would Invest In

Robinhood's (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vlad Teve says artificial superintelligence won't erase money or jobs but will turbocharge demand for scarce assets like premium real estate and NFTs.

Tenev Says ASI Strengthens Markets, Not Destroys Them

Tenev said on Thursday on X that artificial superintelligence will not eliminate money or private property because both remain tied to scarcity.

He argued that assets such as premium real estate, front-row event access, and NFTs with strong provenance should become even more valuable.

He added that "more and more people will be paid to play games and do other jobs that we think of as leisure now," pointing to new income categories that emerge during major technology shifts.

Tenev used chess as an example.

Although AI beat Garry Kasparov in 1997, the chess industry later grew five to ten times, and grandmasters increased more than threefold.

Robinhood Stock Attempts To Stabilize After Sharp Pullback

HOOD Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Robinhood shares are attempting to base after a move toward the mid-November lows.

HOOD reclaimed the $116 to $118 support range, a zone active since the summer.

Buyers stepped in where the 100-day EMA aligns with the support band.

The chart shows a broad symmetrical triangle forming below the September high.

A descending trendline caps rallies, while a long-term ascending trendline continues to hold.

EMAs Define Near Term Levels

The 20-day and 50-day EMAs turned lower and sit near $129 and $128.

This zone is the first resistance cluster.

The 100-day EMA near $116 remains the primary support while the 200-day EMA near $95 is the deeper structural line.

Parabolic SAR flipped during the selloff but is flattening as price forms a base.

Lower wicks at $116 suggest buyers are defending the level.

A close above $121 opens room toward the EMA cluster at $128 to $129.

A breakout above the triangle roof targets the $150 supply zone.

A drop below $116 exposes the rising trendline near $111.

