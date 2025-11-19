Cryptocurrency.,Bitcoin,Coin,Down,Trend.,Investing,In,Virtual,Assets.,Investment
November 19, 2025 3:12 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Loses $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Crash 9% On Bear Market Fears

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin has plummeted below $90,000 as heavy uncertainty continues to dominate sentiment.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$89,033.04
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$2,882.79
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$131.32 
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.03
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1475
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058257

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 163,838 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $538.08 million.        
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Starknet, MYX Finance and Pi.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Scott Melker highlighted that Bitcoin has finally retested the March trendline support near $88,000, almost to the dollar.

Whether or not this marks the bottom, he argues the zone represents a compelling long-term accumulation level.

Altcoin Sherpa sees another leg down as possible, noting $85,000 isn't far below and lines up with a significant volume profile support, making it a realistic next target if weakness continues.

Lark Davis added that, according to the classic four-year cycle, Bitcoin has officially slipped into bear-market territory. That leaves two outcomes:

  • The cycle model is breaking down,
  • Bitcoin has quietly entered a new bear phase.

Given today's liquidity backdrop, institutional depth, and how the market structure has matured, he believes it's far more likely the four-year cycle is becoming obsolete rather than Bitcoin beginning a traditional bear market.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$88620.00-4.62%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.1487-7.99%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$2881.32-7.71%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000008-6.31%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$131.90-6.20%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.03-8.32%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved