Kraken Confidentially Files For IPO, Targets $20 Billion Valuation

Kraken has confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO, moving ahead with a long-anticipated public listing as crypto firms race to reach markets before the 2026 midterms.

Kraken Moves Ahead After $20B Valuation

The filing comes a day after Kraken closed an $800 million round that pushed its valuation to $20 billion, a 33% increase in under two months.

The exchange said it submitted a draft S-1 registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission, though share count and pricing details have not been set.

The move has been expected since March, when the SEC dropped its lawsuit against Kraken's staking services under the Trump administration.

Reports earlier in the year indicated the firm aimed to raise hundreds of millions of dollars ahead of going public.

Crypto Firms Race To List Before 2026 Elections

Kraken's filing adds momentum to a broader rush among digital asset companies preparing to tap U.S. equity markets before the 2026 midterm elections.

Reuters reported that Circle (NYSE:CRCL) and Gemini (NASDAQ:GEMI) , two of the largest operators in the sector, have already made progress in U.S. markets after a shift in regulatory posture this year.

Analysts expect more firms to accelerate listing plans while the current administration maintains a supportive stance toward cryptocurrency.

President Donald Trump signed the Genius Act earlier this year and continues to push a vision of the United States as the "crypto capital of the world."

Other firms in the pipeline include Grayscale and custody provider BitGo, as digital asset companies look to capitalize on improved policy clarity and investor appetite.

Regulatory Shift Boosts Sentiment

Kraken, founded in 2011, offers more than 450 digital assets, fiat pairs, and traditional instruments on its platform.

The exchange has been one of the primary beneficiaries of easing regulatory pressure in 2025 as lawmakers debate broader legislation, including the proposed Clarity bill.

The company said it has not yet determined offering size or valuation targets for its IPO.

The confidential filing structure allows Kraken to refine financial disclosures while gauging investor demand.

Why It Matters

Kraken's IPO push lands at a moment when capital markets are finally reopening for crypto, even as spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) flows flip sharply negative and trend structures across risk assets weaken.

That tension is the real story as It shows that institutional appetite for equity-based crypto exposure is rising while liquidity in underlying tokens is draining.

If this divergence widens, equity markets may become the preferred on-ramp for crypto risk, reshaping how investors gain exposure during the next cycle.

Public markets will now be tested on whether they can absorb large-scale crypto infrastructure listings in a risk-off environment.

The outcome will show if 2025 valuations can break away from the same fear-driven cycles still dominating the Bitcoin chart.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock