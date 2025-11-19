Cryptocurrency.,Bitcoin,Coin,Down,Trend.,Investing,In,Virtual,Assets.,Investment
November 19, 2025 7:28 AM 1 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stall, But XRP Slips 2% As Markets Cool On Wednesday

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin held near $91,000 on Wednesday morning, with $279.3 million in liquidations hitting over 109,000 traders.

Spot ETF flows have remained negative, with $372.8 million in Bitcoin outflows and $74.2 million leaving Ethereum products on Tuesday.

BTC Building Bounce To $99,000?

Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin posted a healthy bounce, but elevated volatility means reversals won't form overnight.

BTC will likely consolidate in this zone to build a base, and he believes accumulating here "will age well" over the coming years.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez sees signs of a rebound forming, with BTC potentially targeting a move toward $99,000.

Altcoin Sherpa notes ETH is sitting on the 0.50 Fibonacci retracement of its entire move — a historically strong zone for local bottoms.

Degen Hardy says SOL is showing surprising strength, with a potential daily bullish divergence forming. If confirmed, it could be setting up a high-confidence long opportunity.

Martinez highlights that long-term XRP holders have transitioned from euphoria → denial → anxiety, with the token now at risk of losing the $2 support.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$91,422.68
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,098.17
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$139.60              
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.13

The meme-coin sector rebounded 3.4% to a $50.6 billion market cap, recovering the previous day's losses.

Chart analyst Martinez flagged that Dogecoin's exchange supply has flipped positive, a shift that has historically preceded strong rebounds.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1582
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058713
