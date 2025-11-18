Solana Surges 7% As Fidelity Launches Solana Staking ETF

Fidelity Investments, one of the world's largest asset managers, on Tuesday launched its new Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) exchange-traded fund with staking.

Fidelity Enters The Solana ETF Market

The firm introduced the Fidelity SOL Fund under the ticker FSOL after filing a Form 8-A with the SEC on Monday.

The ETF includes staking rewards, making it one of the few U.S.-listed funds to offer yield from a proof-of-stake cryptocurrency.

Bitwise launched its Solana ETF in October, and Grayscale followed shortly after with its own staking-enabled product.

Canary Capital is also preparing to debut its Solana ETF on Tuesday, expanding competition in a segment that has drawn rapid institutional interest.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted Fidelity's entrance on X, calling it a sign that the race for Solana exposure is accelerating.

Fee Waivers Aim To Build Early Traction

A Fidelity spokesperson said the firm will waive management and staking fees until May 18, 2026.

After that period, FSOL will carry a 25-basis-point expense ratio and a 15% staking fee.

The firm already operates Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ETFs, making Solana its latest expansion into digital asset investment products.

VanEck began trading its own Solana ETF on Nasdaq on Monday.

Nate Geraci, CEO of NovaDius Wealth Management, noted that BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has yet to enter the Solana ETF arena even as iShares leads in Bitcoin and Ethereum assets under management.

Solana Price Attempts A Short Rebound

SOL Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Solana trades near $141 after bouncing 8% from the lower demand area around $130.

Price broke below its year-long ascending structure last week and still sits under all major moving averages, which slope downward.

The failed symmetrical triangle and rejection near $185 reinforced a sequence of lower highs.

The 20-day EMA near $157 is the next major ceiling, where sellers have remained active.

A close above the 50-day EMA would be the first sign that buyers are regaining strength.

If Solana stalls at current levels, it risks another sweep of the $128 to $122 support zone.

