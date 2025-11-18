Elon Musk, Barack Obama X Account Hacker Ordered To Return $5.4 Million In Bitcoin Obtained In The Cyber Heist

A person who hacked the X accounts of famous people, including former President Barack Obama and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has been ordered to pay back the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gained from the crime, prosecutors said Monday.

Stolen Bitcoin To Be Recovered

The England and Wales’ Crown Prosecution Service said it has obtained a Civil Recovery Order to recover 42 Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that Joseph James O'Connor, a UK citizen, gained from the illegal act. The recovered assets are estimated to be worth around GBP 4.1 million ($5.40 million).

The CPS said it worked in conjunction with partners in the U.S. and Spain to ensure the order could be served against O'Connor, thereby preventing him from hiding the assets from authorities.

The Civil Recovery Order was issued on Nov. 14, 2025, and a court-appointed trustee will liquidate the cryptocurrency assets.

O'Connor had been jailed in the U.S. for his involvement in these cyber attacks, which included Bitcoin scams and threats of exposing personal images and messages of celebrities.

Influential People Were Targeted

The hacking incident dates back to 2020 when a series of strange tweets were sent from the official X (then Twitter) accounts of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Amazon’s Bezos, former presidents Obama and Joe Biden, and other high-profile figures, promoting a Bitcoin scam.

The tweets, which were later deleted, promised to double any Bitcoin payments sent to a published address.

O'Connor was extradited to the U.S. and pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2023. According to the Justice Department, he conducted a so-called SIM swap attack to steal cryptocurrency, hacking Twitter and conducting computer intrusions to take over social media accounts

