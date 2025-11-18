Bitcoin Sinks Below $90,000: Popular Analyst Says This Is When BTC Will Reach Market Bottom

An influential cryptocurrency analyst predicted Monday when Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is likely to hit its bottom, even as the leading cryptocurrency crashed below $90,000.

Another Year Of Bearish Pain?

Ali Martinez made a bold prediction for X, saying that the apex cryptocurrency would bottom in October 2026. They based their projection on the historical trend of Bitcoin bear markets lasting “364 days.”

Martinez cited examples from the 2017-18 market, where BTC bottomed in December 2018 after peaking in December 2017, and the 2021-22 market, when the leading cryptocurrency hit its lowest point in November 2022 after peaking a year ago.

“Assuming Bitcoin reached a market top on Oct. 6 at $126,200, the next market bottom could be in October 2026, presenting an ideal buying opportunity,” the analyst stated.

Crypto Market Retreats From Highs

Martinez’s prediction comes at a time when leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, are experiencing sharp declines. Late Monday, Bitcoin sank below $90,000, marking its lowest point in nearly seven months.

Capital markets commentator The Kobeissi Letter highlighted that since Bitcoin’s all-time high, the cryptocurrency market has erased $1.2 trillion in market capitalization, amounting to 28% of its total value.

“It’s safe to say that crypto just experienced its ‘2025 bear market,'” The Kobeissi Letter remarked.

The Peaks And The Troughs

While the likes of Martinez are already discussing market bottoms, popular Wall Street Strategist Tom Lee didn’t support the idea that the market has peaked, instead suggesting that the "next" cryptocurrency cycle top is 12–36 months away.

Meanwhile, the market’s “Extreme Fear” sentiment intensified, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, hitting levels last seen in the last week of February.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $89,836.72, down 5.55% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

