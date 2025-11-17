Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Calls For 'Gigachad Bullrun' As ADA Crashes 20% In 1 Week

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is struggling after a brutal 20% one-week drop, even as Charles Hoskinson rallies the community with calls for a "gigachad bullrun" to break the market's growing pessimism.

Hoskinson Urges Positivity As Market Turns Defensive

Hoskinson said the cryptocurrency space cannot grow if every new idea is met with "toxicity, negativity, cynicism, and criticism."

In a post on X, he said years of weak price performance have "made an army of bitter keyboard warriors" and argued that 2026 should mark a shift toward constructive engagement.

"Let's summon the gigachad bullrun we all deserve," he wrote.

The remarks reflect frustration across parts of the altcoin market as investors react to broad risk-off sentiment and persistent outflows from mid-cap tokens.

ADA Loses Key Levels As Sellers Maintain Full Control

ADA Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Cardano fell 20% over the past week, breaking through multiple structural supports that anchored the 2025 trend.

ADA now trades near $0.49, sitting just above a weak low that has already been tested several times this year.

Price was rejected sharply from the $0.90–$1.00 supply zone, and each attempt into that region triggered a fresh shift downward.

The descending trendline from mid-September remains intact and has capped every bounce.

ADA continues to trade well below the 20-day EMA at $0.55, the 50-day EMA at $0.63 and the 100-day EMA near $0.69.

Structural Breakdown Exposes $0.48 And Lower Targets

A major break of structure occurred when ADA fell below the $0.52–$0.50 support band. The move exposed the weak low at $0.48, where price is currently attempting to stabilize.

The recent sweep of that level showed little absorption, suggesting sellers may attempt another push lower.

If $0.48 fails on a daily close, the next relevant magnet sits near $0.44, a level that attracted liquidity in late 2024.

Below that, the chart opens toward $0.40, especially if broader market pressure worsens.

ADA Netflows (Source: Coinglass)

Coinglass data shows a $6.96 million inflow during the most recent session while ADA traded near $0.4919.

This is notable because the past several weeks have been dominated by red prints, with liquidity consistently leaving the spot market.

What ADA Needs For Any Meaningful Recovery

From a tactical perspective, ADA must reclaim the 20-day EMA at $0.55 before buyers can argue for any shift in momentum.

Even then, the descending trendline from September stands directly overhead. Only a daily close above $0.63 would signal a genuine structural change.

Until that happens, rallies into resistance are likely to meet selling pressure as traders continue to reduce exposure.

Broader altcoin sentiment remains weak, and ADA continues to mirror the risk-sensitive behavior seen across the market.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) trades near $2.24 and sits inside a tightening triangle structure that reflects caution among buyers, while Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) holds around $140 after recently losing its mid-trend support.

The pressure across these majors highlights how vulnerable altcoins remain when liquidity thins and risk assets soften.

