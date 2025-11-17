Bitcoin At $95,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Drops 2% Flat On 'Extreme Fear' Sentiment

Bitcoin opened the week above $95,000 as the Crypto Fear and Greed Index dropped to “Extreme Fear”, with $529.47 million liquidated in the past 24 hours.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $492.1 million in net ouflows on Friday, while Ethereum ETFs saw $177.9 million in net outflows.

Corrective Period Inside Larger BTC Uptrend

Crypto trader Jelle argued that Bitcoin may not be entering a full bear market, but instead moving through another corrective phase inside a broader uptrend.

Under this scenario, BTC could chop through year-end with perhaps another ~5% dip before attempting new highs.

This view is invalidated only if Bitcoin breaks below $74,000, which would form a lower low and confirm a true bearish market structure.

Ted Pillows pointed out that Bitcoin's weekly Supertrend has flipped red, its first bearish signal in nearly three years.

Crypto trader Michael van de Poppe noted Ethereum has corrected roughly 30% against BTC, landing in what he considers a strong accumulation zone.

Despite Bitcoin suffering its worst week of 2025, ETH has held up comparatively well, and he doesn't expect these discounted levels to last.

Crypto trader Ray highlighted a large higher-timeframe cup-and-handle pattern forming on Solana’s chart, a historically bullish structure that could pave the way for new all-time highs once completed.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez identified $2.15 as the critical support level. Holding it increases the likelihood of a move into the $2.40–$2.70 range.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $95,624.91 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,197.82 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $142.14 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.27

The meme-coin sector slipped 1.2% to $52.3 billion in market cap, mirroring broader market caution.

Cantonese Cat noted that Dogecoin's weekly candle closed directly on the 0.5 log Fibonacci retracement from its 2022–2024 bullish impulse, a historically significant support level in trending markets.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1622 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 9057

