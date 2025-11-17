Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares One Of His 'Favorite' Life Lessons: 'Action Produces Information…,' But Notes 'Hard' Part

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shared on Sunday a valuable lesson he’s learned from working with “smart” individuals.

‘Just Do Anything’

Armstrong took to X to reveal one of his “favorite” learnings from his experiences.

“Action produces information. If you're unsure of what to do, just do anything, even if it's the wrong thing,” the cryptocurrency mogul said. “This will give you information about what you should actually be doing.”

Armstrong admitted that it is easier said than done and the “hard part” is incorporating it into one’s daily job routine.

Interestingly, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian endorsed Armstrong’s “nuggets of wisdom.”

The ‘Billion-Dollar’ Advice

A former Airbnb software engineer, Armstrong cofounded Coinbase in San Francisco in 2012 with former currency trader Fred Ehrsam. As of today, it’s the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., facilitating nearly $2.8 billion worth of trades over the last 24 hours, per CoinGecko.

According to Forbes, Armstrong’s net worth is estimated at $12.1 billion.

