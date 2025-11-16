Harvard University Increased Its Bitcoin IBIT Stake By 257% In Q3: 'As Good A Validation As An ETF Can Get'

Harvard University significantly increased its stake in the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT), according to the latest 13F filing released on Friday.
Harvard’s IBIT A ‘Good Validation’ For ETFs
Harvard Management Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harvard University that manages its endowment, pension assets, and other financial assets, reported holding 6,813,612 shares of IBIT as of Sept. 30, a 257% jump from the previous quarter.
IBIT holdings made up 21% of Harvard’s investment portfolio, making it the fifth-biggest investment after Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
The stake was worth $442.88 million based on IBIT’s price of $65 on Sept. 30.
Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted that it’s “rare” for an endowment, especially from universities like Harvard and Yale, to invest in exchange-traded funds.
“It’s as good a validation as an ETF can get,” Balchunas stated.
IBIT Among Premier ETFs?
The iShares Bitcoin Trust, which debuted in January 2024, has emerged as a significant player in the ETF industry.
The fund has attracted nearly $27 billion this year, placing it among the top six ETFs by inflows, according to TradingView. It had $75 billion in assets under management as of this writing
Price Action: Shares of IBIT closed 3.80% lower at $53.48 during Friday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
