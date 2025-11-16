Elon Musk And Vitalik Buterin Together Couldn't Once Convince Harry Potter Author JK Rowling On Bitcoin: 'I Don't Think I Trust This'

J.K. Rowling, the creator of the popular and critically acclaimed Harry Potter series of novels, once expressed genuine confusion about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , inviting a flood of explanations from prominent figures across the cryptocurrency world.

Crypto Community Explains BTC To Rowling

Back on May 15, 2020, Rowling was tagged in a Bitcoin-related post on Twitter, now called X.

“I don't understand Bitcoin. Please explain it to me,” the British novelist asked inquisitively. This post quickly went viral, eliciting thousands of responses from cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Among the many responders was Vitalik Buterin, early blockchain pioneer and co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) .

“It’s a digital currency. There’s ~18m units of it. It’s not backed by anything, it’s just valuable because it is, like collectibles,” Buterin explained.

Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) founder Justin Sun went a step ahead, referencing Rowling’s books to drive home the idea. He described Bitcoin as a “magic coin” which “Dumbledore” doesn’t understand, but “Harry Potter” is fascinated by.

‘Say No More’

Despite the effort, Rowling found the explanations overwhelming and ultimately said, “I don't think I trust this.”

“Things like this are white noise to me. I cannot and will not ever understand Bitcoin, but I love you for thinking that I can or will,” she added.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also waded in, stressing that “massive” currency printing by central banks is making Bitcoin internet monet look “solid.”

Rowling’s interaction was brief and skeptical, with no endorsement or advocacy for the cryptocurrency from her side yet.

Interestingly, Bitcoin has risen 933% since Rowling made those posts. Whether she missed out on a fortune is something only she can decide.

Cryptocurrency Price (Recorded on May 16, 2020) Price (Recorded at 3:30 a.m. ET) Gains % +/- Bitcoin $9,377 $96,879.51 933.161%

