Weekend Round-Up: Bitcoin's Rollercoaster Ride, Trump's Crypto Influence And A $37 Million Investment In Strive

The past week has been a whirlwind of activity in the world of Bitcoin. From a significant investment in a Bitcoin-focused treasury firm to the ongoing debate about the cryptocurrency’s future, the week was filled with noteworthy developments.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Strive Secures $37 Million Investment

Strive, Inc., a Bitcoin-focused treasury firm founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, attracted a $37 million investment from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund. The Canada-based pension fund now holds 14,814,815 shares of Strive, representing 6.4% of all Class A common stock of the company.

Peter Schiff Challenges Bitcoin Holders

Renowned economist Peter Schiff stirred up a debate among Bitcoin supporters by asking them how low Bitcoin must drop before they admit he was right about its instability. Schiff’s poll offered four options, with a majority of respondents choosing 0.

Tim Draper’s Bitcoin Predictions

Venture capitalist Tim Draper reiterated his belief in the Bitcoin network’s potential to replace traditional banking and government systems. He noted a “gravitational pull back toward Bitcoin,” with many engineers building on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Trump’s Influence On Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s future may face a significant test in 2028 when President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto administration ends. Polls in 2025 showed that 73% of U.S. crypto investors backed his digital asset policies, indicating a strong connection between Trump’s leadership and crypto sentiment.

Eric Trump Defends Bitcoin

Eric Trump defended Bitcoin’s long-term performance, stating that its growth outshines every major asset class despite short-term volatility. He noted that Bitcoin is up 180% in two years and has been the best-performing asset of the past decade.

